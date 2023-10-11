 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Teams needing moves pre-trade deadline

October 11, 2023 09:07 AM
From the Jets to the Chiefs, Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out which teams should really make transactions ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
Up Next
nbc_pft_kelce_231011.jpg
1:48
How will Kelce’s ankle hold up on a short week?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_watt_231011.jpg
2:29
Watt reportedly dislocated finger, tore ligaments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriots_231011.jpg
17:13
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots land below Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reichtepper_231011.jpg
11:51
How Tepper’s involvement could be hurting Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftkings_231011.jpg
3:27
Analyzing Cowboys, 49ers Super Bowl odds movement
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jefferson_231011.jpg
8:27
How Jefferson can help elevate the Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccarthy_231011.jpg
3:42
Jones doubles down on McCarthy calling plays
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedee_231011.jpg
5:38
How the Cowboys’ lack of weapons affects Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dak_231011.jpg
14:51
Jones wants SB, but isn’t making necessary moves
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sameulrematch_231011.jpg
15:02
49ers ‘light a fire for the Cowboys’ after Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davanteadams_v2_231010.jpg
1:59
Adams ‘frustrated’ with double team coverage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsveratucker_v2_231010.jpg
1:51
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
Now Playing