PFT Mailbag: LV's future as a Super Bowl host city
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons open up the mailbag to discuss Las Vegas’ future as a Super Bowl host city, Dak Prescott’s leverage in contract negotiations and more.
Florio: McCarthy ‘not wired to grind creatively’
Pro Football Talk reflects on Emmitt Smith's comments about Mike McCarthy's status as the Dallas Cowboys head coach and explains why he's not suited for critical moments.
Zimmer: Dallas’ defense ‘won’t reinvent the wheel’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze Mike Zimmer's fit in Dallas as its new defense coordinator and debate whether players will mesh with his old-school coaching style.
Falcons, Steelers among landing spots for Cousins
PFT examines DraftKings Sportsbooks landing spot odds for Kirk Cousins in 2024 if the Minnesota Vikings decide to move on from him.
Kingsbury dodges question on USC’s Williams
PFT reacts to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury sidestepping questions about his negotiations with the Raiders and star QB prospect Caleb Williams.
Smith earns fully guaranteed salary for 2024
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons highlight why the Seahawks made a good choice in allowing Geno Smith to collect his $12.7M fully guaranteed salary for 2024.
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
Pro Football Talk reacts to the Chiefs signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension after becoming the first coordinator to win four Super Bowls.
Chiefs must ‘open the checkbook’ for Jones quickly
PFT examines Chris Jones' comments about wanting to return to the Chiefs and share why the organization must work quickly to extend their superstar defensive tackle.
Bears, Fields are in a ‘complicated’ situation
PFT unpacks Bears CEO Kevin Warren's comments praising Justin Fields, debating whether Chicago is trying to drive up his trade value or if it genuinely believes in him as a franchise QB.
What the 2023 NFL season will be remembered for
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons lay out what they'll remember most from the 2023-24 NFL season in a PFT Draft including C.J. Stroud's ascension, headlines around several owners and more.
Three-peat goal gives KC ‘renewed focus’ for 2024
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree the Kansas City Chiefs will be even better next season, where the chance at three straight Super Bowls will serve as a guiding force.
Kelce regrets heated interaction with Reid in SB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree Travis Kelce did the right thing by acknowledging the boundaries he crossed during a heated sideline interaction with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in SB LVIII.