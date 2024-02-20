Watch Now
Assessing the Bears' options at the QB position
Mike Florio dives into the uncertainty surrounding the Bears at the signal caller position, including whether they will trade the the No. 1 overall pick and keep Justin Fields under center.
Can Cousins get a fully guaranteed deal anywhere?
Mike Florio breaks down reports that the Vikings are not willing to give Kirk Cousins a fully guaranteed contract and assesses how much longer the QB can perform at a high level.
PFT PM Mailbag: Evaluating playoff OT strategy
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to discuss several topics, including the chances of Jim Harbaugh signing Colin Kaepernick, Deshaun Watson's massive contract and playoff overtime strategy after Super Bowl LVIII.
Will NFL address LV for Pierce comment on Mahomes?
With Antonio Pierce making a surprising comment that "we gotta knock the head off the snake" in regard to playing Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio wonders whether the NFL will address the Raiders before they play the Chiefs.
Assessing the Bears’ options at the QB position
Mike Florio dives into the uncertainty surrounding the Bears at the signal caller position, including whether they will trade the the No. 1 overall pick and keep Justin Fields under center.
Garoppolo’s options amid pending Raiders release
Mike Florio discusses what could be next for QB Jimmy Garoppolo following his two-game PED suspension and debates whether the veteran signal-caller will retire or stick around as a backup.
PFT PM Mailbag: Where will Aiyuk play in 2024?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to discuss several topics, including Mike Macdonald's contract structure, Brandon Aiyuk's future, Super Bowl host cities, shifts in rebuild timelines and more.
Will Vikings go all-in and extend Jefferson?
Mike Florio discusses Justin Jefferson's looming contract situation and how the Minnesota Vikings' front office philosophy will make developments between the two sides an interesting scenario to follow.
NFL franchise tag primer: Jones, Mayfield, Barkley
Mike Florio looks ahead to Tuesday's NFL franchise tag window opening and highlights several players who might be tagged by their respective teams.
SB LVIII’s overtime was a ‘new frontier’ for NFL
Mike Florio revisits lingering thoughts on Super Bowl LVIII including overtime rules, how analytics factor into the big game and why onside kicks should have a larger role.