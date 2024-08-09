Watch Now
Aiyuk situation 'feels untenable' with 49ers
Mike Florio discusses the latest surrounding the trade rumors between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers for Brandon Aiyuk, explaining why a trade is still the most likely outcome.
Up Next
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
Mike Florio compares Patriots’ rookies Joe Milton III and Drake Maye after the two QBs made their preseason debut, in which New England secured a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
How 'dynamic' is the new NFL kickoff?
Mike Florio analyzes the NFL's new dynamic kickoff rule after three preseason games, discussing whether the league will continue to make revisions to the kickoff rules.
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers
Aiyuk situation 'feels untenable' with 49ers
Mike Florio discusses the latest surrounding the trade rumors between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers for Brandon Aiyuk, explaining why a trade is still the most likely outcome.
Florio: Jones not trying to win the Super Bowl
Florio: Jones not trying to win the Super Bowl
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys amid contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.
PFT Mailbag: Will every stadium have grass fields?
PFT Mailbag: Will every stadium have grass fields?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the outlook of NFL stadiums obtaining grass fields, more on the Sunday Ticket case, the potential of an 18-game season and more.
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
Jets fans feel 'anxious' ahead of Rodgers' return
Mike Florio discusses Aaron Rodgers' return from his well-documented Achilles injury to suit up for the New York Jets.
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
Mike Florio breaks down the priorities of the NFL preseason ahead of the start of the second week with an emphasis on rosters "staying healthy."
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk rumors, fights at joint practices, a possible extension for Russell Wilson and more.
Steelers most likely to deal for 49ers’ Aiyuk
Steelers most likely to deal for 49ers' Aiyuk
As Brandon Aiyuk's "hold-in" continues, Mike Florio says the Patriots and the Browns are likely out of the running, and the Steelers may "win the day" by staying patient.