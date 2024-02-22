Watch Now
Williams is taking a risk without hiring an agent
Mike Florio discusses the presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams entering the NFL Draft without an agent and why it's a risk not having somebody in your corner to put out any potential fires.
EA to offer college football players $600 for NIL
Mike Florio examines EA's decision to offer 11,000 college football players $600 each for video game NIL rights and questions if that is a fair transaction for the players' value.
Cowboys have a big decision to make with Prescott
Mike Florio dives into Dak Prescott's contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys, explaining why a simple restructuring of the deal won't solve the team's salary cap problems.
PFT PM Mailbag: Head coach on the hottest seat?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to weigh in on which head coach will be under the most pressure, what lies ahead for Caleb Williams, if the NFLPA could negotiate salary arbitration and more.
Will the hip-drop tackle be banned in 2024?
Mike Florio examines the 'hip-drop' tackle in the NFL, questioning the definition of the maneuver and if it will be banned in the near future.
Florio: NFL gambling policy rules make ‘no sense’
Mike Florio discusses the gambling rules for NFL players, explaining why the NFL's current policy is "crazy" and perplexing.
Could the NFL eliminate the kickoff?
Mike Florio explains the thought process behind the potential idea of removing the kickoff in the NFL or adjusting the play to alleviate health concerns.
Examining court documents for SB parade shooting
Court documents revealed the Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting started because someone was “looking at” someone else, which leads Mike Florio to discuss why it's "madness."
Can Cousins get a fully guaranteed deal anywhere?
Mike Florio breaks down reports that the Vikings are not willing to give Kirk Cousins a fully guaranteed contract and assesses how much longer the QB can perform at a high level.
PFT PM Mailbag: Evaluating playoff OT strategy
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to discuss several topics, including the chances of Jim Harbaugh signing Colin Kaepernick, Deshaun Watson's massive contract and playoff overtime strategy after Super Bowl LVIII.