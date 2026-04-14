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Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
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Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
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Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Russini announces resignation from The Athletic

April 14, 2026 05:47 PM
Mike Florio reacts to Dianna Russini resigning from The Athletic and posting her letter of resignation on social media.

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