Falcons, Chargers, Commanders interested in Bill?
Mike Florio details why the Falcons, Chargers, and Commanders are interested in Bill Belichick, but why Belichick might not be interested in those franchises.
Mike Florio details why the Falcons, Chargers, and Commanders are interested in Bill Belichick, but why Belichick might not be interested in those franchises.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL coaching carousel could grow
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to talk about a variety of topics, including possible teams for Hard Knocks, the NFL coaching carousel and potential landing spots for Bill Belichick.
How candidates should view Patriots HC opening
Mike Florio spells out why Mike Vrabel should take his time considering his options, especially as the Patriots look for a new head coach with Bill Belichick out.
Belichick, Patriots parting was amicable
Mike Florio discusses Bill Belichick's mutual parting with the New England Patriots after 24 years, and how both sides were able to make the exit amicable.
Could Jones target Belichick if Cowboys lose?
Mike Florio wonders if the Cowboys would target Bill Belichick if Dallas suffers an early playoff loss and Jerry Jones decides to move on from Mike McCarthy, and if the Buccaneers or Chiefs could be potential options.
Wild Card preview: Browns vs. Texans
Chris Simms explains why he thinks the "special" Browns defense will lead the team to a win vs. the Texans, while Mike Florio likes red-hot CJ Stroud and Houston to pull off the upset at home.
Wild Card preview: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the impact the weather will have on the Chiefs-Dolphins matchup and why "battle-tested" Kansas City has a slight upper hand over Miami.
Wild Card preview: Rams vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, while discussing Matthew Stafford's return to Ford Field, and Jared Goff squaring off against his former team.
Wild Card preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, and why a Cowboys' loss could lead to offseason changes at head coach.