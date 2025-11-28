 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking Lions' fourth-down woes against Packers

November 28, 2025 02:10 PM
Mike Florio explains why Dan Campbell's go-for-it mentality is causing the Lions' offense to lose its "unpredictability" before looking at officiating topics from their Week 13 clash with the Packers.
Up Next
campbell_mpx.jpg
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
Now Playing
burrow_mpx.jpg
7:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
Now Playing
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
Now Playing
smith_mental_health.jpg
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Now Playing
braden_smith_720x405_2466028099774.jpg
5:16
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
5:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
8:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
5:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
16:33
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
4:18
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
nbc_snf_bengalsravenslites_251127.jpg
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_cinhudsontd_251127.jpg
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
nbc_nfl_dalprescottsound_251127.jpg
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251127.jpg
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_251127.jpg
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
nbc_nfl_gblovesound_251127.jpg
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
sutton_ffhh.jpg
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
nbc_pff_broncosmanders_251126.jpg
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
ja_marr.jpg
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
nbc_roto_devonta_251126.jpg
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
nbc_roto_jacobs_251126.jpg
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
nbc_roto_hampton_251126.jpg
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
nbc_ffhh_catcherlovelist_251126.jpg
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251126.jpg
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
nbc_fhh_top10qb_251126.jpg
04:24
Mahomes, Prescott in line for big KC-DAL matchup
nbc_ffhh_hatelistqbs_251126.jpg
02:42
Why Jones could struggle against tough HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_top10wr_251126.jpg
05:15
Adams has ‘elevated opportunity’ vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_catchershatelist_251126.jpg
03:35
Vikings’ offensive struggles limit Addison’s floor
nbc_ffhh_rbranks_251126.jpg
06:05
Henderson proving to be a must start RB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251126.jpg
03:03
Gibbs, Mahomes among best Week 13 prop bets
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
02:03
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_roto_bte_broncoscommanders_251126.jpg
01:55
Broncos & Commanders could score plenty of points
nbc_roto_bte_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
01:45
Don’t expect fireworks between Raiders, Chargers
nbc_roto_bte_billssteelers_251126.jpg
02:15
Run game could spell under in Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_bte_giantspatriots_251126.jpg
01:33
Giants might give Patriots trouble if Dart returns

Latest Clips

dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
bucks_heat_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
timberwolves_thumber_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
celtics_pistons_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
nbc_nba_memvsnop_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
nbc_nba_nykvscha_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
nbc_cfb_ndfrwills_251126.jpg
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
nbc_cfb_uscsuperfans_251126.jpg
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
nbc_nba_offguardep11_cp3_251126.jpg
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
nbc_nba_offguardep11_lamelo_251126.jpg
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
nbc_nba_offguardep11_klayvsja_251126.jpg
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
nbc_nba_offguardep11_paolo_251126.jpg
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_allen_251126.jpg
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
nbc_pff_indianapurdue_251126.jpg
01:23
Top players in Indiana-Purdue Big Ten matchup
nbc_pff_uclausc_251126.jpg
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_251126.jpg
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_251126.jpg
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251126.jpg
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_251126.jpg
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
nbc_dps_mikegolicjrinterview_251126.jpg
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
nbc_nba_collegehoops_251126.jpg
04:33
Arizona has the best resume in college basketball
nbc_nba_thankful_251126.jpg
09:53
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball
nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
nbc_nba_onemonthwest_251126.jpg
09:53
Western Conference All-Stars after one month
nbc_roto_bte_rocketswarriors_251126.jpg
02:38
Rockets vs. Warriors may be ugly, defensive game