Gauging fallout from Jets firing Saleh
Mike Florio reacts to the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh, calling it a premature move that hurts their chances of contending in 2024 and arguing that Saleh was a scapegoat for dysfunctional ownership.
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
Mike Florio wonders what role -- if any -- Aaron Rodgers played in the New York Jets' firing of Robert Saleh.
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson
Mike Florio says that the New York Jets' dysfunction, most recently on display with the team's decision to fire Robert Saleh, starts with their owner Woody Johnson.
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
The desperate Jaguars are at risk of dropping to 0-5 on the season against the Colts despite being slight favorites in London, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio aren't keen on Jacksonville getting up off the mat.
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
It'll likely be an ugly one given the state of each offense, but Florio and Simms both see the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week 5 matchup going the same way.
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
The quarterback matchup in Week 5 between Deshaun Watson and Jayden Daniels "fascinates" Mike Florio, and while he and Chris Simms have different teams covering, they're aligned in their pick to win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect a close game between the Bills and Texans, with Buffalo aiming to bounce back and C.J. Stroud looking to prove himself vs. Josh Allen.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
The Week 5 NFC West matchup between the Cards and 49ers features two teams that are better than their records might indicate, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio is riding San Francisco at home as a touchdown favorite.
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms believes in the favored Broncos at home against the Raiders and Mike Florio joins him, as both pick Denver outright for the first time this season with Las Vegas continuing life without Davante Adams.