Florio: NFL needs to oversee training camp fights
Mike Florio discusses how the NFL should take jurisdiction of single-team practice fights after an altercation within the Seattle Seahawks.
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
Mike Florio discusses Aaron Rodgers' return from his well-documented Achilles injury to suit up for the New York Jets.
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
Mike Florio breaks down the priorities of the NFL preseason ahead of the start of the second week with an emphasis on rosters "staying healthy."
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk rumors, fights at joint practices, a possible extension for Russell Wilson and more.
Steelers most likely to deal for 49ers’ Aiyuk
As Brandon Aiyuk's "hold-in" continues, Mike Florio says the Patriots and the Browns are likely out of the running, and the Steelers may "win the day" by staying patient.
Allen won’t say he misses Diggs in Buffalo
Mike Florio discusses Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's comments on Stefon Diggs and how he wouldn't give a direct answer when asked if he misses his former No. 1 wide receiver.
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
Mike Florio explains why preseason NFL depth charts aren't just a PR move, but rather the first sign of how a coaching staff views the state of the roster.
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell will work the 2024 season on their current contracts, Minnesota ownership said.
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order
Mike Florio breaks down the NCAA's four-year show cause order regarding Jim Harbaugh and how the NFL might take action due to his COVID recruiting violations.
Future of Sirianni, Hurts duo in Philly uncertain?
Mike Florio examines recent reports that a fractured relationship between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts helped cause the Eagles' 2023 collapse -- and whether the two could split soon if Philly doesn't fix things.