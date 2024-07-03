Watch Now
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won't help everyone
Mike Florio discusses why more media companies and journalists should've been paying attention to the NFL's Sunday Ticket trial and explains why the verdict is so significant.
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
Mike Florio opens the PFT PM mailbag to talk about the Cowboys' handling of young stars, the offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," the future of the Dolphins' QB position and more.
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts
Mike Florio provides three reasons for why NFL rookies could holdout at training camp, including cash flow of a signing bonus, if actions lead a team to void guarantees and the offset language of a contract.
Are Stafford or Tagovailoa going to hold out?
Mike Florio takes a look at some big names who may hold out for more money this offseason and explains why players considering a "hold in" should just hold out.
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag and answers questions about celebrating 15 years of PFT, whether the Chiefs will actually move to Kansas and more.
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Days after the NFL was ordered to pay billions of dollars in damages in the Sunday Ticket case, Mike Florio spells out the verdict's aftermath and discusses whether the case could reach the Supreme Court.
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Mike Florio analyzes the lengthy legal proceedings involving Jon Gruden after the former head coach lost a bid to keep NFL lawsuit in court.
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Mike Florio comments on Tyreek Hill's positive approach to seeking a new contract with the Dolphins, reiterating there is "no guarantee" of a new deal while pondering how Miami may approach the situation.
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Mike Florio explains the salary cap problem facing the Cowboys right now and how they have "bungled" their most important contracts, which could lead to key absences at the start of training camp.