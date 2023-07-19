Watch Now
Will Jones be next Chief to take a bargain?
Mike Florio debates whether or not Chris Jones will be the latest Kansas City Chiefs player to sign a team-friendly extension and the ripple effects of his decision.
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss Cowboys guard Zack Martin's holdout, how quarterback protections are negatively impacting defenses, the possibility of position-specific unions and more.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 3 Belichick
Mike Florio continues his count down of the top 10 NFL coaches with Bill Belichick at No. 3, who remains one of the top coaches in the league even without star QB Tom Brady.
How severe was Mahomes’ ankle injury in January?
Mike Florio looks back to Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury last season and wonders whether it could hinder his play during the 2023-24 campaign.
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams, admitted that teams reached out about trading for Matthew Stafford, so Mike Florio dissects Demoff's comments and assesses what it means for the Rams signal caller.
Hard Knocks made interesting by Rodgers angle
As the New York Jets become the first team to enter training camp, Mike Florio explains which storylines he finds compelling surrounding the team and Aaron Rodgers.
PFT Mailbag: QB sneak, RB market solutions
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the success of the QB sneak, solutions to strengthen the running back market, a code of conduct for athletes on the internet and more.
Florio: Commanders sale feels like it will happen
Mike Florio analyzes the recent developments in the sale of the Washington Commanders and shares his thoughts on former Commanders VP Jason Friedman suing the team for defamation.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh
Mike Florio continues his count down of the top 10 NFL coaches with Baltimore coach John Harbaugh receiving the No. 4 spot because he always keeps the Ravens competitive and leads them to perform better than expected.