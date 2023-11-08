 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT power rankings: Dolphins fall out of top 5

November 8, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio defends his Week 10 power rankings to Chris Simms, explaining why the Ravens rose above the Jaguars, the Dolphins plummeted out of the top five, the Bengals are slotted No. 8 and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_bryant_231108.jpg
1:55
Cowboys sign Bryant to the practice squad
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wentz_231108.jpg
2:07
Rams sign Wentz to ‘try to salvage’ the season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_afr_231108__120186.jpg
13:03
After Further Review: Cowboys’ overturned TD
Now Playing
nbc_pft_willlevis_231108.jpg
11:51
Titans to start Levis for remainder of season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilsonfuture_231108.jpg
3:11
‘Fair to question’ Wilson’s future with the Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_231108.jpg
16:48
Rodgers knows ‘a few weeks’ isn’t realistic
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlinonpickens_231108.jpg
13:12
Tomlin describes Pickens as ‘a pebble in my shoe’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saleh_231108.jpg
14:58
Saleh calls putting all the blame on Wilson ‘lazy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlin_231108.jpg
4:43
Steelers offense limits their playoff chances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mvpfavdraft_231107v2.jpg
7:54
PFT Draft: Top MVP candidates through nine weeks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whatdoesntbelongandwhy_231107.jpg
11:12
Which doesn’t belong: Categorizing AFC teams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_young49erstrade_231107.jpg
3:21
Young ‘wasn’t mad’ about trade from Commanders
Now Playing