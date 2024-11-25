Watch Now
Eagles, Lions on ‘crash course’ for NFC title game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Lions and Eagles are in a class of their own after Week 12 and why both powerhouses could be on course to meet in the NFC Championship game.
Barkley leading NFL’s running back resurgence
Fresh off his record-setting performance against the Rams, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on what went wrong between Saquon Barkley and the Giants, and why the veteran is the face of his position's resurgence.
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
Chris Simms previews the Ravens vs. Chargers game in Week 12, breaking down the key matchups and the coaching duel between brothers John and Jim Harbaugh.
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR ‘by a whisker’
Chris Simms breaks down his headlines from Week 12 of the NFL season, discussing the Kansas City Chiefs surviving in Carolina and the Denver Broncos outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders.
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Seahawks' Week 12 win over the Cardinals, particularly the strong defensive effort from Seattle in an important divisional game against Arizona.
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to George Pickens' postgame comments following the loss to the Browns and the lack of effort from the WRs on the final Hail Mary that would have won the game.
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the defensive delay of game called on Steelers CB Beanie Bishop after it appeared Jerry Jeudy was not touched when initially making the catch.
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison ponder why Jameis Winston was not called for intentional grounding in a crucial moment of Thursday Night Football and how he was saved by an "obscure exception."
Winston ‘embracing every moment’ as leader for CLE
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison praise Jameis Winston's leadership and charisma that has injected "growth" into the Browns and how the QB is "embracing every moment" on the heels of a big win against Pittsburgh.
Ryan makes defiant case for Jets head coaching job
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to Rex Ryan’s “aggressive” pursuit of the Jets head coaching job and discuss if he is the right fit for the job or the likes of Ben Johnson, if available, are more realistic.
Harrison: HOF semifinals a ‘tremendous honor’
Rodney Harrison sits down with Mike Florio to discuss his advancement to the Hall of Fame semifinal list and the coaches who are vouching for him, including Tony Dungy and Bill Belichick.
Harbaugh leading ‘inspiring’ Chargers vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the strengths of the Chargers defense and the inspiration that Jim Harbaugh has injected into the team facing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.