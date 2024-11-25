 Skip navigation
Eagles, Lions on ‘crash course’ for NFC title game
Barkley leading NFL’s running back resurgence
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Eagles, Lions on ‘crash course’ for NFC title game

November 25, 2024 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Lions and Eagles are in a class of their own after Week 12 and why both powerhouses could be on course to meet in the NFC Championship game.
Barkley leading NFL’s running back resurgence
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR ‘by a whisker’
Seahawks’ defense impresses vs. Cardinals
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment
Winston ‘embracing every moment’ as leader for CLE
Ryan makes defiant case for Jets head coaching job
Harrison: HOF semifinals a ‘tremendous honor’
Harbaugh leading ‘inspiring’ Chargers vs. Ravens
Barkley playing at ‘MVP level’ entering SNF
