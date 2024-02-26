Watch Now
Brown calling into WIP was 'pure class'
Mike Florio and Peter King review the Eagles' up and down season, A.J. Brown's take on it all and what Jalen Hurts needs to do next season.
King hasn't 'trusted' Giants office until now
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the Giants' decision to hold onto Daniel Jones as quarterback, Joe Schoen's mananging and more.
Best of King on PFT Live
Relive the most iconic moments from Peter King’s appearances on Pro Football Talk Live, after he announced his retirement following 40 seasons of covering the NFL.
NFL salary cap rise is good news for ‘everyone’
Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on how the NFL’s move to raise the salary cap by $30.6 million to a record $255.4 million per team is beneficial for players, coaches, fans and the league.
King's vocabulary highlights from PFT Live
Relive the best moments from Peter King's expanded vocabulary from his many appearances on Pro Football Talk Live.
Several head coaches to skip Scouting Combine
Given that Matt LaFleur, Robert Saleh, Mike McCarthy, Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan are among head coaches expected to skip the Scouting Combine, Mike Florio and Peter King question if the NFL should be concerned.
Wilson ‘hopes’ to finish his career in Denver
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack why it’s unlikely Russell Wilson stays in Denver and how it could be advantageous to try to land elsewhere sooner rather than later.
Reid, Chiefs reportedly to open talks on extension
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack reports that Andy Reid is expected to start talking with the Chiefs about a contract extension and explore how coaching contracts have evolved.
Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate why the NFL head coaching window closed on Eric Bieniemy, given he’s heading to UCLA to become offensive coordinator/associate head coach.
Biggest thing King will miss is training camp tour
As Peter King announces his retirement after 40 years, Mike Florio and he go over some moments from King's annual training camp tour.
King to retire after 40 years of covering NFL
Peter King joins Mike Florio to reflect on spending 40 years covering the NFL, after announcing his retirement in his farewell Football Morning in America column.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on hot seat?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to examine Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier's futures in Miami, ponder whether he would have Fran Tarkenton or Eli Manning as his quarterback and discuss the greats of NFL media.