Lamar's offseason absence costs him $750,000
Lamar’s offseason absence costs him $750,000
Chiefs might utilize J. Reid as kickoff specialist
Chiefs might utilize J. Reid as kickoff specialist
nbc_pft_tua_240603.jpg
Tua appears noticeably thinner at recent event

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Latest surrounding ATL, PHI tampering resolutions

June 3, 2024 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the two different cases of tampering, explain the ways in which they are different, map out potential ramifications and more.
13:50
Lamar’s offseason absence costs him $750,000
7:03
Chiefs might utilize J. Reid as kickoff specialist
4:12
Tua appears noticeably thinner at recent event
3:04
Bills sign Olympic gold medal wrestler Steveson
6:57
How Jefferson deal will affect Hill’s contract
10:56
Likelihood of MIN, Jefferson deal before minicamp
12:29
What Jefferson deal will mean for Chase
6:02
Biden wears Chiefs helmet during White House visit
3:34
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
1:06
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
12:07
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?
6:36
Lamar is only BAL offensive starter missing OTAs
