 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rivera regrets not playing Howell sooner in 2022

August 29, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate if Ron Rivera knew better than waiting so long to play Sam Howell last season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_nfceastpview_230829.jpg
7:36
NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikelancev2_230829.jpg
5:45
McCarthy had no problem with Lance trade process
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staffordconnect_230929.jpg
10:41
Stafford struggles to connect with younger players
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marsette_230829.jpg
9:10
NFL 53-man roster deadline: Early transactions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesonhurts_230929.jpg
11:20
Jones claims DAL would’ve drafted Hurts if he fell
Now Playing
nbc_pft_playersarehuman_230829.jpg
15:01
NFL players are human at 53-man roster deadline
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccoy_230829.jpg
12:03
Cardinals release McCoy, keep Murray on PUP
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cardinalstank_230829.jpg
17:16
Are the Cardinals showing early signs of tanking?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mvp_230828.jpg
8:43
PFT Draft: NFL Preseason MVPs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jimmyg_230828.jpg
10:40
Preseason Week 3 superlatives: ‘Reunited’ award
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cjstroud_230828.jpg
3:17
Texans name Stroud QB1 after preseason finale
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230828.jpg
5:47
Rodgers’ chemistry with the Jets ‘comes to life’
Now Playing