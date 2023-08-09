Watch Now
Rodgers appears to embrace access on Hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the first episode of Hard Knocks and Simms explains how much he enjoyed the behind-the-scenes insight into Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets training camp.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring DET, LV, SEA, NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Lions, Raiders and Hard Knocks across the top with the Seahawks, Patriots and NFL Draft top 10 picks down the side.
Unpacking Wilf’s response about Cousins’ future
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open up the grab bag to discuss the future of rookie RBs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, veteran wide receivers hoping for comeback seasons, and Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota.
PFT Draft: O-lines that could make or break a team
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which offensive lines could make or break a team's season, emphasizing the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys can still be good without OL Martin
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Zack Martin contract holdout and explain why they do not believe the Dallas Cowboys or Martin will come to an agreement any time soon.
Bucs quarterback competition is ‘up in the air’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the tight quarterback competition in Tampa Bay between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, which Simms believes will be determined on the field in preseason games.
Bieniemy ‘embracing the uncomfortable’ in WASH
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s response to comments on his coaching style and discuss how he could be crucial to the Commanders’ success.
Impact of Bieniemy’s ‘no-nonsense’ coaching style
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Ron Rivera’s recent comments on Commanders players adjusting to Eric Bieniemy’s intensity, and talk through the different reasons for Bieniemy’s approach.
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints
Chris Simms says that Kareem Hunt is the "best guy on the street" right now, so he is not surprised that the running back visited the New Orleans Saints this week.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring BUF, LAC, IND, GB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Bills, Chargers and catching a touchdown in the Super Bowl across the top with the Colts, Packers and SEC down the side.
Williams to be TEN head coach to open preseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise Mike Vrabel for his "next-level" decision to give assistant coach Terrell Williams the opportunity to serve as head coach in the Tennessee Titans first preseason game.
GM Veach says Chiefs are not trading DT Jones
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss GM Brett Veach's comments on Chris Jones and explain why they believe the Kansas City Chiefs are not going to trade the star defensive tackle.