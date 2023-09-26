Watch Now
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how confident they are in the Broncos, Raiders and Vikings turning their seasons around after a rough first three weeks.
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on if the Rams’ move to punt when they were down by 10 points with six minutes to go is an indication Sean McVay wasn't prioritizing trying to win.
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack “the Swift effect,” after Travis Kelce gained 300,000 social media followers, had a 400% increase in merchandise sales and more, following Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs game.
Chargers lose WR Mike Williams for the season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms digest the news of Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams tearing his ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.
Fans directing anger about Rodgers onto Wilson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Jets fans are taking out their frustration about losing Aaron Rodgers on Zach Wilson, and by association, the rest of the team.
Simms: Carter is like a ‘new-age Warren Sapp’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at how Jalen Carter has developed in the first few weeks with the Eagles and question why he wasn’t selected higher in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Eagles have advantage pushing Hurts up the middle
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question why other NFL coaches haven’t banded together to get the play banned already and outline why it’s so risky for QBs to be put in that situation.
Eagles flex ‘physical dominance’ on both sides
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Eagles “amazed” them in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, after the offense and defense put up a stifling display of strength.
The Bengals’ defense ‘saved the day’ vs. the Rams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Bengals defense is going to have to play like they did in Week 3 consistently while the offense is “out of whack” with an injured Joe Burrow.
Risk of Burrow playing injured vs. an 0-3 start
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if Joe Burrow made the right decision playing in Week 3 against the Rams, despite his calf injury, in an attempt to prevent the Bengals from starting the season 0-3.
Herbert’s rebound fuels Chargers’ tight Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at the Chargers' 28-24 victory over the Vikings in Week 3, analyzing Justin Herbert's rebound performance and where Minnesota goes after falling to 0-3.
Watson, defense lead Browns to lopsided Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Browns and Titans matchup, detailing how Deshaun Watson rebounded and why Tennessee’s offense couldn’t figure out anything.