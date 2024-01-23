 Skip navigation
Titans reportedly to hire Callahan as head coach

January 23, 2024 07:52 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore why the pressure will be on Ran Carthon after reportedly electing to bring in Brian Callahan and shed light on what Will Levis needs in order to develop.
