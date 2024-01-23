Watch Now
Titans reportedly to hire Callahan as head coach
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore why the pressure will be on Ran Carthon after reportedly electing to bring in Brian Callahan and shed light on what Will Levis needs in order to develop.
Examining how Kelce could be as a broadcaster
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack how Jason Kelce's experience as a center, coupled with his personality as an offensive lineman, could make him an excellent broadcaster.
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the major headlines from the NFL's Divisional Round, including praise for the Lions, who played to their strengths on defense and can adjust to any style of football on offense.
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Lamar Jackson's passing chart against the Houston Texans, and how the Ravens QB diced them up in the Divisional Round matchup.
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
Brock Purdy told ESPN that the 49ers wanted to make Tom Brady the 2023 starting QB, so Mike Florio unpacks the news that could have dramatically reshaped the 2023 season.
Ravens ‘turned up the notch’ at halftime vs. HOU
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Ravens' 24-10 win over the Texans, the complete switch in Baltimore's performance after halftime and more.
Source: Commanders interviewed Bieniemy for HC job
Mike Florio provides insight on the Commanders head coach search, after Eric Bieniemy was the latest candidate to interview for the role.
Falcons haven’t yet ‘zeroed in’ on Belichick as HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Bill Belichick's potential future with the Falcons and other NFL teams.
Eagles reportedly fire defensive coordinator Desai
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why if the Eagles aren’t successful next season, all eyes will turn to Nick Sirianni.
49ers capitalized on Packers’ mistakes in Div. Rd.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect errors the Packers made late in the Divisional Round and why it leaves a bitter taste in Green Bay’s mouth after rallying without Aaron Rodgers this season.
Florio: Bills’ fake punt was ‘strategically bad’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Bills' decision to fake a punt to Damar Hamlin, if Josh Allen would've been better off running the ball and more.
Analyzing Hardman’s fumble into end zone
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the rule for why fumbling into the end zone where the ball exits the sideline on the other side of the pylon results in a touchback.