Vikings have 'no good option' after Cousins injury

October 30, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Kirk Cousins' 'heartbreaking' ankle injury and what this means for the Vikings, who are now left with 'no good option' after winning four-straight.
