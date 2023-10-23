Watch Now
Week 7 superlatives: ‘Sexy Dexy,’ NYG D-Line shine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick out their superlatives for Week 7 of the NFL season, ranging from the dominance of the Giants defensive front against the Commanders to the debut of Tyson Bagent.
Browns beat Colts in shocking shootout
The Browns defense may have fallen short of the standard it set through six weeks, but it still came through with the big plays to beat the Colts in Week 7.
Chargers had ‘no plan’ vs. Kelce, Chiefs
Taylor Swift cameos aside, the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers said a lot – namely, that any Chargers reset would start with moving on from Brandon Staley.
Can Dolphins’ style translate to postseason?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Dolphins’ struggles against the Eagles illustrate why they could have issues in cold-weather games in the playoffs.
Bills’ Jenga tower wobbles in loss to Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms call for the Bills to rebuild their offensive thought process after relying too much on Josh Allen again in their loss to the Patriots.
Patriots offense hits potential turning point
Things could be looking up for the Patriots after Bill Belichick got his 300th career win and the offense turned things around against the Bills.
Is the NFL becoming lax with disclosing injuries?
After Jalen Hurts had a brace on his knee at halftime but didn't have a clear moment he injured it, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if he had an injury unannounced prior to the game.
PHI’s physicality shows with MIA win, ‘Tush Push’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Eagles' win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and the continued success of the "Tush Push."
Give me the headlines: Bears’ ‘secret Bagent man’
Chris Simms shares his headlines for Week 7 of the NFL, including the Bears strong performance behind rookie QB Tyson Bagent and Dexter Lawrence's dominance on the Giants defense against the Commanders.
Patriots D steps up, contains Allen in Week 7
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Josh Allen's Week 7 passing chart, where the Patriots defense stepped up and took away the middle of the field, forcing Allen to check down more often than not.
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Mike Florio and Peter King look for Tyson Bagent, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, and Jordan Love to show them something during Week 7 action in the NFL.
Adams unsatisfied with target share on Raiders
Davante Adams went to the Raiders in part to prove that he could thrive without Aaron Rodgers, but the star wide receiver recently expressed his displeasure with the lack of targets he's receiving in Las Vegas' offense.