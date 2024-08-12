 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
nbc_pft_sftwilliamslatest_240812.jpg
When will Williams’ holdout with 49ers end?

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
nbc_pft_sftwilliamslatest_240812.jpg
When will Williams’ holdout with 49ers end?

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

When will Williams' holdout with 49ers end?

August 12, 2024 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pivot to Trent William's holdout with the San Francisco 49ers and discuss the next steps for the franchise to strike a deal with their franchise left tackle.
Up Next
nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
5:54
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
2:47
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfaiyuklatest_240812.jpg
9:23
Florio: Steelers might be Aiyuk’s only viable team
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dallambfuture_240812.jpg
25:00
Simms: Cowboys waiting to pay stars ‘is crazy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kcbrowninjury_240812.jpg
10:04
Brown to miss several weeks with shoulder injury
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
4:08
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
5:11
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
1:58
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dallas_240809.jpg
11:57
Florio: Jones not trying to win the Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240809.jpg
13:17
PFT Mailbag: Will every stadium have grass fields?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
2:11
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
3:14
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
Now Playing