Fitzpatrick: Packers are 'sleeper team' in the NFC
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the Dan Patrick Show to weigh in on the contenders in both the AFC and NFC, current MVP favorites and his thoughts on playing against Bill Belichick.
Mayfield primed for big fantasy game vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the top quarterback plays in Week 13, discussing why Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes are primed for fantasy production.
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why they're fading Zay Flowers and Kyle Pitts in fantasy given the recent trends with both pass catchers.
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the 49ers' recent struggles and injury problems, factors that could go in the Bills' favor when they clash on Sunday Night Football.
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio reveal their best bets for Week 13, including looks at the Detroit Lions, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, Kansas City, and more.
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Browns, who just picked up a huge win over the Steelers, will matchup with the Broncos, who have been surging with Bo Nix.
Pickens, Sutton lead top WR plays in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nico Collins, George Pickens and Cortland Sutton are in for big fantasy games during Week 13.
NFL Week 13 preview: Eagles vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to the Week 13 showdown between the Eagles and Ravens, discussing the two star running backs on each side and whether Philadelphia could pull off the road victory.
NFL Week 13 preview: Rams vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms don't expect the Rams to just move the ball up and down the field against the Saints, but know L.A. is hungry for a win.
NFL Week 13 preview: Bears vs. Lions
The Lions have lost their last seven Thanksgiving games, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate if Detroit can break their streak or if Chicago will put on a show.
Conner, Swift have limited fantasy potential
Matthew Berry breaks down why James Conner, D'Andre Swift and Najee Harris are on his running back Hate list, explaining why bad matchups could result in all three players underperforming in Week 13.
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both pick Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to roll over the Panthers and cover the six-point spread in Week 13.