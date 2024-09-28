Watch Now
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
Maria Taylor and Bills safety Damar Hamlin talk about the memories of his return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest and how he's looking to contribute to Buffalo's winning culture.
Hamlin details his road back to football
Bills safety Damar Hamlin talks with Maria Taylor about coming back to football after his cardiac arrest and the milestones along the way that marked his progress.
Commanders’ Daniels has been feasting in 2024
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the players that have been eating early in the NFL season, including Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos signal-caller Bo Nix.
Cowboys defense has been historically bad in 2024
Football Night in America breaks down the Dallas Cowboys struggles through the first three weeks of the season and whether it's time to jump off the bandwagon.
What’s wrong with Bengals, Lawrence?
Tony Dungy run through some of the teams that have disappointed early in the NFL season, explaining what they have seen to explain the struggles of the Bengals, Trevor Lawrence and more.
Dungy explains career connection with Morris
Tony Dungy discusses why it's "awesome" to see Raheem Morris as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, explaining why he feels connected to the career of the two-time Super Bowl Champion.
Cousins will be reliant on offensive line play
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy analyze Kirk Cousins' performance vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, explaining why the Atlanta Falcons need to protect their veteran quarterback if they want to make a deep run.
Chiefs embody ‘do whatever it takes’ mentality
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy sift through the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Falcons to dissect the final stop, how Atlanta gave itself a chance to win and more.
Steele talks being undrafted, Pacheco, ‘Crocky J’
Steele joins Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy to discuss what he’s learned from Isiah Pacheco, what it’s like to go from being undrafted to in the huddle with Patrick Mahomes and more.
Speed Round: Week 3 word association
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss the 0-2 teams that showed out in Week 3, including the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers dominant performance on the defensive side of the ball in a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Darnold was ‘brilliant’ in Vikings’ win vs. Texans
The Football Night in America crew unpacks the Minnesota Vikings' "dominant" victory over the Houston Texans, particularly Sam Darnold's impressive showing and his strong start to the season.
Eagles ‘get redemption’ in Week 3 win over Saints
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, including standout performances by running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.