nbc_snf_pickenstd_250928.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 4
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Course setup not the only mistake for captain Keegan Bradley in U.S. Ryder Cup defeat
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays cap turnaround from worst to first by holding off Yankees to win seventh AL East crown

nbc_psnff_gamerecap_250929.jpg
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
nbc_nfl_gbdalhl_250928.jpg
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
nbc_snf_loveint_250929.jpg
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_snf_pickenstd_250928.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 4
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Course setup not the only mistake for captain Keegan Bradley in U.S. Ryder Cup defeat
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays cap turnaround from worst to first by holding off Yankees to win seventh AL East crown

nbc_psnff_gamerecap_250929.jpg
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
nbc_nfl_gbdalhl_250928.jpg
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
nbc_snf_loveint_250929.jpg
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles ‘win ugly’ vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

September 28, 2025 11:06 PM
The FNIA crew evaluate the performances from the Eagles and Buccaneers in Week 4, as Philadelphia handed Tampa Bay its first loss of the season to remain undefeated.

nbc_psnff_gamerecap_250929.jpg
04:13
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
nbc_nfl_gbdalhl_250928.jpg
45
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
nbc_snf_loveint_250929.jpg
01:04
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
simms_giants_chargers_raw.jpg
07:05
Giants beat Chargers in Dart’s first start
nbc_simms_draftkings_250928.jpg
01:40
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
nbc_snf_pickenstdv4_250928.jpg
57
Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead
nbc_fnia_speedround_250928.jpg
05:34
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
nbc_fnia_ramscolts_250928.jpg
02:11
Rams hand Colts first loss of season
nbc_fnia_chiefsravens_250928.jpg
03:01
How concerning is Ravens’ 1-3 start?
nbc_fnia_badbunny_250928.jpg
44
Bad Bunny to perform Super Bowl LX halftime show
nbc_snf_pickenstd_250928.jpg
52
Prescott finds Pickens for go-ahead TD before half
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_v2_250928.jpg
24
Florio hearing ‘crickets’ about Lamar’s hamstring
nbc_snf_blockedkick_250928.jpg
56
Cowboys tally two off blocked extra-point attempt
nbc_snf_doubstd_250928.jpg
44
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
nbc_fnia_jerryjonesintv_250928.jpg
04:44
Jones on trading Parsons: ‘I like the numbers’
nbc_fnia_florionabers_250928.jpg
01:01
NFL Week 4 injury updates: Alt, Nabers
nbc_nfl_dcckauf_250928.jpg
02:08
DAL cheerleaders teach Kauf ‘Thunderstruck’ dance
Happy_Chris.jpg
03:00
FNIA FaceTime: Dart shut noise out ahead of Week 4
nbc_nfl_buf_joshallen_250928.jpg
17
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
nbc_nfl_nyg_jaxsondart_250928.jpg
48
Dart: First win as starter is ‘a special one’
nbc_nfl_atl_penixjr_250928.jpg
23
Penix: Falcons ‘showed true maturity’ in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_dk_parlay_250928.jpg
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
nbc_ffhh_pickupline_250928.jpg
03:46
Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?
bears_williams.jpg
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250926.jpg
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?

nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
nbc_golf_keeganbradleydiscussion_250928.jpg
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250928.jpg
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
nbc_nascar_hit_250928.jpg
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250928.jpg
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
nbc_golf_presserlukeonrory_250928.jpg
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
EuroPresserFullMPX.jpg
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250928.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
nbc_nas_wallace_250928.jpg
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
nbc_nas_hamlin_250928.jpg
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
nbc_nas_elliott_250928.jpg
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
nbc_nas_finish_250928.jpg
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
nbc_golf_uspresser_250928.jpg
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
nbc_golf_sales_ecolabbestmatch_250928.jpg
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_rydercupfinalrd_250928.jpg
22:29
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 3 Sunday Singles
nbc_nas_zaneflip_250928.jpg
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd3_250928.jpg
02:42
Lowry steps up for Europeans during Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_liftingtrophy_250928.jpg
04:22
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
nbc_golf_capgemini_250928.jpg
02:04
Lowry’s critical putt retains Ryder Cup for Europe
nbc_golf_roryintv_250928.jpg
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_golf_lowrywinningputt_250928.jpg
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
nbc_sbk_njrace3_250928.jpg
11:29
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 3
nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
nbc_w2rc_portugalstage4_250928.jpg
11:50
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 4