Watch Now
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Green Bay's second-round pick Jayden Reed is Peter King's "New Kid in Town," and the Packers think they have the right complement to their current receivers.
Up Next
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Kahler's stories to watch at Packers training camp
Peter King catches up with Kalyn Kahler of the Athletic in Green Bay to reminisce on their shared memories from working at the Monday Morning Quarterback as well as share takeaways from Packers training camp.
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Love: 'This is what I've been working for'
Jordan Love addresses his special reception during Family Night in Green Bay, what three years of "growing, learning, developing" were like behind Aaron Rodgers, and how he's building familiarity with his receivers.
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
David Bakhtiari, now the longest-tenured player in Green Bay, speaks to Jordan Love's command of the offense, why he anticipates growing pains with the receivers, and why he feels "night and day" compared to last season.
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
Peter King provides his three takeaways from Cleveland Browns training camp, including which version of Deshaun Watson will show up this year, Elijah Moore's impact and expectations for the defense under Jim Schwartz.
Moore unveiling ‘premiere NFL receiver traits’
Moore unveiling 'premiere NFL receiver traits'
Peter King checks in at the Cleveland Browns training camp, highlighting Elijah Moore as his "New Kid in Town," who has "every chance in the world" to become the second weapon alongside Amari Cooper.
Inside Watson’s budding leadership role in CLE
Inside Watson's budding leadership role in CLE
Peter King catches up with the Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who highlights the vital role Deshaun Watson has played in training camp.
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
Peter King catches up with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at Panthers training camp, where the rookie QB discusses starting for Carolina this upcoming season and the preparation he is doing on and off the football field.
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
Panthers' Reich likes what he's seeing in QB Young
Peter King talks with Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich about rookie quarterback Bryce Young and if he has any second thoughts naming him a starter so quickly.
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
Peter King runs through his takeaways from Carolina Panthers training camp, including rookie QB Bryce Young's potential, the importance of QB coach Josh McCown and the promise of the team's new group of skill players.
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers
Inside QB Young's development with Panthers
Peter King explains why his "New Kid in Town" for the Carolina Panthers is rookie QB Bryce Young, who knows when to not extend plays so that he can "live to fight another day."
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
King 'bullish' on ATL for strong defensive line
Peter King shares three things he learned in Atlanta Falcons training camp, highlighted by the strength of the defensive line and quarterback Desmond Ridder's confidence.