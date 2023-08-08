 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
One-on-one with Shane van Gisbergen
SPORTS-BBA-YANKEES-WHITESOX-TB
Yankees manager Aaron Boone puts on show after getting ejected for 6th time this season
SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-STROMAN-TB
Chicago Cubs Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?
nbc_nas_naspod_reddickbuescher_230808.jpg
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick
nbc_golf_gc_andypazderresigns_230808.jpg
Pazder announces resignation from PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
One-on-one with Shane van Gisbergen
SPORTS-BBA-YANKEES-WHITESOX-TB
Yankees manager Aaron Boone puts on show after getting ejected for 6th time this season
SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-STROMAN-TB
Chicago Cubs Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?
nbc_nas_naspod_reddickbuescher_230808.jpg
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick
nbc_golf_gc_andypazderresigns_230808.jpg
Pazder announces resignation from PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Packers think Reed is the solution at slot

August 8, 2023 02:51 PM
Green Bay's second-round pick Jayden Reed is Peter King's "New Kid in Town," and the Packers think they have the right complement to their current receivers.
Up Next
nbc_pk_kahlerintv_230808.jpg
25:34
Kahler’s stories to watch at Packers training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_jordanloveintv_230808.jpg
6:16
Love: ‘This is what I’ve been working for’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bakhtiariintv_230808.jpg
11:42
Bakhtiari adjusts to life sans Rodgers, with Love
Now Playing
nbc_pk_browns3things_230806.jpg
2:22
What version of Watson will show up for Browns?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidejijahmoore_230806.jpg
0:58
Moore unveiling ‘premiere NFL receiver traits’
Now Playing
nbc_pk_kevinstefanskiintv_230806.jpg
5:30
Inside Watson’s budding leadership role in CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bryceyoungintv_230806_1920x1080.jpg
6:05
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
Now Playing
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
1:58
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingspanthers_230806.jpg
2:37
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidpanthers_230806.jpg
0:54
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
3:00
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
1:01
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
Now Playing