Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin sore, relieved after downhill race crash
SX Rd 03 San Diego Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb on podium.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 4, Anaheim by the numbers: Aaron Plessinger most successful in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240126.jpg
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires
nbc_dps_joeflaccointerview_240126.jpg
What offseason means for Flacco after Browns stint

Watch Now

What's next for Belichick, Vrabel in hiring cycle?

January 26, 2024 02:18 PM
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to analyze the latest news regarding Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel's head coaching futures before previewing NFL Championship Sunday.
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240126.jpg
8:48
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires
nbc_dps_joeflaccointerview_240126.jpg
13:24
What offseason means for Flacco after Browns stint
nbc_dps_dponcoachingcarousel_240126.jpg
8:01
Will Belichick, Vrabel have a coaching job in ’24?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240126.jpg
6:48
Show me something: Championship Sunday
nbc_pft_vrabel_240126.jpg
3:27
‘Surprising’ Vrabel hasn’t landed on a team yet
nbc_pft_callahan_240126.jpg
4:33
Callahan can develop Levis’ ‘special’ talents
nbc_pft_davecanales_240126.jpg
6:38
Can Canales get Young back on track in Carolina?
nbc_pft_lions49ers_240126.jpg
9:24
Lions-49ers could be ‘old-fashioned score-fest’
nbc_pft_chiefsravens_240126.jpg
17:30
Pacheco is the X factor for Chiefs vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_raheemmorris_240126.jpg
10:17
King: Morris is ‘definition of a leader of men’
nbc_pft_nextforbelichick_240126.jpg
22:46
Factors affecting Belichick’s case as HC candidate
nbc_pft_championshipsunday_240126.jpg
6:38
Championship Sunday holds major unpredictability
