Where does Adams fit best amid trade talks?
Jay Glazer joins the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss some of the biggest NFL storylines from Week 5, including the ongoing Davante Adams saga, Aaron Rodgers' poor showing against the Vikings and more.
Target Carr, Kelce bets for Monday Night Football
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their favorite player props for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football game, including action on Derek Carr and Travis Kelce.
Is Hall still a must-start in fantasy football?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew look back at the underperformers in Week 5 and why it could be time to question whether New York Jets running back Breece Hall should be a mainstay in your lineups.
Williams hyper efficient in Bears win vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight some of the top fantasy outings in Week 5, including Caleb Williams' performance in the Chicago Bears' blowout victory of the Carolina Panthers.
Kraft has emerged as a major weapon for Packers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the emergence of Packers tight end Tucker Kraft after his two-touchdown game in Green Bay's Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers’ Aiyuk gets back on track against Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Brandon Aiyuk's performance against the Arizona Cardinals and why they have confidence in the wide receiver's fantasy prospects moving forward.
Collins should be considered No. 1 overall WR
Matthew Berry explains why he's sold on Houston Texans' Nico Collins as the top overall wide receiver in the NFL and why there's concern surrounding Tank Dell's fantasy struggles this season.
Thomas Jr. looking like a Top 15 wide receiver
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top performers from the Jaguars victory over the Colts, including rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr's emergence in Jacksonville's offense.
Jackson proving he’s the top player in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Lamar Jackson's strong performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and why the reigning MVP should be considered the top overall player in fantasy football.
Which NFL team had the worst Week 5 loss?
The Dan Patrick Show recaps Week 5 in the 2024 NFL season, wondering which team had the worst loss -- with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers among the contenders.
Diving deep on meaning in Adams’ Poe reference
Dan Le Batard was not expecting Davante Adams to post a picture of Edgar Allan Poe unprompted, but now that he has it's time to unpack what it could mean.
Vikings’ Van Ginkel thriving in Flores’ defense
Dan Le Batard, David Samson, and the rest of the Shipping Container react to Andrew Van Ginkel's stellar performance for the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in their win over the New York Jets.