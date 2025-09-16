Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Is Nikola Jokic the top pick?
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Kyle Snyder wins wrestling world title at 97kg
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Is Nikola Jokic the top pick?
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Kyle Snyder wins wrestling world title at 97kg
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
September 16, 2025 10:05 AM
Cordell Tinch tells Lewis Johnson what his first global championship felt like and what keeping the men's 110m world title on U.S. soil means to him.
Related Videos
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
04:49
Mclaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
16:25
Simbu wins worlds men’s marathon in photo finish
04:50
How Jefferson-Wooden, Seville won 100m finals
04:59
Duplantis continues to raise the bar in pole vault
14:23
Beamish edges El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase
03:57
Kambundji, Stark, Russell analyze 100mH final
07:42
Hocker disqualified from world championships 1500m
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze
07:56
Kerr moves on to 1500m final, endures finish fall
04:40
Holloway struggles to qualify for 110mH semifinals
05:03
Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
Latest Clips
01:34
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
10:29
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
07:31
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
11:06
Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push
14:05
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty
11:59
Brady in LV booth is ‘direct conflict of interest’
11:54
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
04:06
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence
02:26
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
05:58
Buy or sell: 2-0 teams that missed 2024 playoffs
07:01
Burrow’s injury history becoming part of legacy
03:14
Inside Vikings’ QB options given McCarthy’s injury
02:55
Daniels remains ‘truly day-to-day’
05:24
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
11:58
Mayfield can ‘rediscover gas pedal in crunch time’
05:56
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games
14:08
How Buccaneers overpowered Texans’ defense
04:29
Brady to headline Saudi Arabia flag football event
08:57
Why Mayfield is in the ‘financial wilderness’
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
07:55
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
01:29
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3
03:47
What happened to Sexton on final lap in St. Louis?
12:04
What does Deegan need to clinch 250 title?
17:49
Analyzing Deegan-Kitchen drama in St. Louis
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
01:24
Packers vs. Browns likely to be lopsided
01:22
Titans have ‘realistic’ chance to win vs. Colts
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue