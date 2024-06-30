McLaughlin-Levrone swiftly handles 400mH semis

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Southwick: Chase Sexton closes gap with Moto 2 win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
Kelati wins 10,000m, thrilling finish for second
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Southwick: Chase Sexton closes gap with Moto 2 win
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
Kelati wins 10,000m, thrilling finish for second
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McLaughlin-Levrone swiftly handles 400mH semis
June 29, 2024 08:58 PM
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran the eighth-fastest women's 400m hurdles time ever (52.48 seconds) in the semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials.
Close Ad