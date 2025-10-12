 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Final Round
Chandler Blanchet wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Johnny Keefer leads 20 new PGA Tour members
NCAA Football: Florida at Texas A&M
Indiana, Texas A&M would be top-four CFP seeds based on AP Top 25; Tennessee, USF back on bracket
Indiana v Oregon
2025 College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 25: New Top 5! Down goes Oregon, Oklahoma! Indiana rises, PSU done

Top Clips

oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Final Round
Chandler Blanchet wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Johnny Keefer leads 20 new PGA Tour members
NCAA Football: Florida at Texas A&M
Indiana, Texas A&M would be top-four CFP seeds based on AP Top 25; Tennessee, USF back on bracket
Indiana v Oregon
2025 College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 25: New Top 5! Down goes Oregon, Oklahoma! Indiana rises, PSU done

Top Clips

oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Velzeboer's key move wins women's 500m short track

October 12, 2025 05:25 PM
Netherlands' Xandra Velzeboer makes a key pass and hangs on to win the women's 500m at the Short Track World Tour at Montreal.

Related Videos

oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
oly_swm4x100m_carsonwin_251012.jpg
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
oly_stw1500_courtneywin_251012.jpg
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
06:26
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
oly_sww50bu_walshwinnewwr_251011.jpg
05:23
Walsh smashes world record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
05:27
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
08:08
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
oly_stw1000m_courtneywin_251011.jpg
04:47
Sarault strikes gold in 1000m short track victory
oly_stm500m_williamwin_251011.jpg
04:46
Rim finds extra gear for 1500m short track win
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
06:15
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
oly_sww200bu_smithwinwcrecord_251010.jpg
07:20
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
oly_swwf50_mckeownwin_251010.jpg
04:17
McKeown powers to women’s 50m backstroke win
oly_xx_fireandicepromov3_250929.jpg
45
Stolz, Powell bring the heat before Milan Cortina
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip2_250922.jpg
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip1_250922.jpg
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
oly_atm5k_worlds_final_digihit_250921.jpg
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
oly_atw4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
oly_atm1500_worlds_garlanddecathlon_250921.jpg
16:02
Garland gets bronze in men’s decathlon at worlds
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_250921.jpg
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_intv_250921.jpg
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_250921.jpg
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m
oly_atm4x400_worlds_botswanafinal_250921.jpg
10:29
U.S. second to Botswana in men’s 4x400m final
oly_atm5k_worlds_colehockerfinal_250921.jpg
11:53
Hocker wins men’s 5000m final for worlds gold
oly_atw800_worlds_final_250921.jpg
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
nbc_fnia_ricodowdleft_251012.jpg
03:01
FNIA Facetime: DAL ‘not ready enough’ for Dowdle
nbc_fnia_ladfacetime_251012.jpg
01:59
FNIA FaceTime: McConkey knew he needed ‘one miss’
nbc_nfl_nevrabel_251012.jpg
26
Vrabel: Patriots ‘kept battling’ against Saints
nbc_nfl_inddanieljones_251012.jpg
36
Jones pleased with Colts’ ability to execute late
nbc_nfl_carcanales_251012.jpg
40
Canales: Young is getting ‘better and better’
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
nbc_nba_netsvssunshl_251012.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Suns
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
cyclingthumbnailnewparis.jpg
22:41
Highlights: 2025 Paris-Tours
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_cfb_lemoncomp_251011.jpg
04:45
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
01:53
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.
nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
05:02
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
01:57
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM
nbc_cfb_maiavaintv_251011.jpg
01:24
Maiava on Miller’s big night: ‘It’s what he does’
nbc_imsa_petitlemans_251011.jpg
20:02
Highlights: IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans 2025
nbc_nba_pg_atlvmem_251011.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
nbc_imsa_lmp2winners_251011.jpg
01:53
TDS motivated to win LMP2 amid Thomas’ retirement
nbc_imsa_bamberintrv_251011.jpg
01:21
Bamber talks first win at Motul Petit Le Mans
nbc_imsa_penskeintrv_251011.jpg
01:24
Penske: Jaminet, Campbell had to be ‘consistent’
nbc_cfb_usctd4_251011.jpg
01:28
Jackson scampers away to put USC up 18
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251011.jpg
01:08
Cignetti, Sarkisian prove their mettle in Week 7
nbc_rtf_ndcolorado_251011.jpg
03:57
What do Notre Dame, Colorado wins open up?