Chandler Blanchet wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship; Johnny Keefer leads 20 new PGA Tour members
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Indiana, Texas A&M would be top-four CFP seeds based on AP Top 25; Tennessee, USF back on bracket
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 25: New Top 5! Down goes Oregon, Oklahoma! Indiana rises, PSU done
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Velzeboer's key move wins women's 500m short track
October 12, 2025 05:25 PM
Netherlands' Xandra Velzeboer makes a key pass and hangs on to win the women's 500m at the Short Track World Tour at Montreal.
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track
06:26
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
05:23
Walsh smashes world record in 50m butterfly
05:27
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
08:08
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
04:47
Sarault strikes gold in 1000m short track victory
04:46
Rim finds extra gear for 1500m short track win
06:15
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
07:20
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
04:17
McKeown powers to women’s 50m backstroke win
45
Stolz, Powell bring the heat before Milan Cortina
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
16:02
Garland gets bronze in men’s decathlon at worlds
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m
10:29
U.S. second to Botswana in men’s 4x400m final
11:53
Hocker wins men’s 5000m final for worlds gold
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record
Latest Clips
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
03:01
FNIA Facetime: DAL ‘not ready enough’ for Dowdle
01:59
FNIA FaceTime: McConkey knew he needed ‘one miss’
26
Vrabel: Patriots ‘kept battling’ against Saints
36
Jones pleased with Colts’ ability to execute late
40
Canales: Young is getting ‘better and better’
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Suns
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
22:41
Highlights: 2025 Paris-Tours
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
04:45
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan
01:53
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
09:56
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.
05:02
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
01:57
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM
01:24
Maiava on Miller’s big night: ‘It’s what he does’
20:02
Highlights: IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans 2025
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
01:53
TDS motivated to win LMP2 amid Thomas’ retirement
01:21
Bamber talks first win at Motul Petit Le Mans
01:24
Penske: Jaminet, Campbell had to be ‘consistent’
01:28
Jackson scampers away to put USC up 18
01:08
Cignetti, Sarkisian prove their mettle in Week 7
03:57
What do Notre Dame, Colorado wins open up?
