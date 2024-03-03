 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round
2023 Chicago Marathon
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
SDC Championship - Day Four
Gumberg, ranked 669th, beats Robin Williams in DPWT playoff

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodenwalker_240303.jpg
Foden: Win v. Man United ‘means everything to me’
nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round
2023 Chicago Marathon
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
SDC Championship - Day Four
Gumberg, ranked 669th, beats Robin Williams in DPWT playoff

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodenwalker_240303.jpg
Foden: Win v. Man United ‘means everything to me’
nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Opening stage of Paris-Nice ends in a photo finish

March 3, 2024 11:42 AM
Relive the exciting close finish from Stage 1 of the 2024 Paris-Nice cycling event.