MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aiath_langandfitzgerald_230705.jpg
Young golfers ‘carry’ Fitzgerald, Lang at The Hay
nbc_golf_aiath_kariwebb_230705.jpg
Webb excited for future of USGA at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_teamatnt_230705_1920x1080_2241808963935.jpg
Stankey, Engelbert support growth of women’s game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Collins joins BTF for U.S. Open predictions

June 6, 2023 12:59 PM
America’s Caddie, Michael Collins, joins Doug and Will to look ahead to the traffic situation and potential winners at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles.
nbc_golf_btf_s3e17_230705_Digital_1920x1080_2241660483894.jpg
1:43
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_btf_s3e15_230614_digital.jpg
2:22
What being held at LACC means for the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_btf_s3e13_230530_digital.jpg
1:22
Challenging the hole-in-one social norms
nbc_golf_btf_s3e12_230523_digital_1920x1080_2211999811658.jpg
3:47
Block captivated PGA Championship at Oak Hill
nbc_golf_btf_s3e11_230515_digital_1920x1080_2206509123976.jpg
1:42
Previewing the 2023 PGA Championship
nbc_golf_btf_s3e10_230508_digital.jpg
2:10
Lowery, Smith host Youth Day at PGA WORKS
nbc_golf_btf_s3e8_230418_digital.jpg
1:56
Howard University’s Odom Jr. details golf journey
nbc_golf_btf_s3e5_230329_digital_matchplay_1920x1080_2187255875980.jpg
2:04
Match play would have been ‘tough to sustain’
nbc_golf_btf_s3e4_230322_Henni_Digital_1920x1080_2185097283834.jpg
2:00
Koyack: Golf can enhance exposure on many fronts
nbc_golf_btf_s3e4_230322_RayNyabola_HelicopterApproach_1920x1080_2185099331590.jpg
2:22
‘Helicopter approach’ not helpful for growing golf
nbc_golf_btf_s3e3_230308_digital_WillAJGA_1920x1080_2180049475576.jpg
3:12
Will Lowery set to host AJGA event
nbc_golf_btf_sergiobmw_220913.jpg
4:41
Why did Garcia withdraw from BMW PGA Championship?
