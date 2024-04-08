Watch Now
Staley, South Carolina cement dynasty status
Fresh off South Carolina’s national championship win over Iowa, BFA explores Dawn Staley’s impact across women’s basketball, college sports and why the Gamecocks are set to dominate women's hoops.
Edey vs. Clingan showdown has an old-school feel
BFA previews Monday's men's basketball national championship game and looks ahead to the highly-anticipated clash between Purdue's Zach Edey and UConn's Donovan Clingan.
Report: Calipari to join Arkansas, leave Kentucky
Brother From Another examines John Calipari's reported exit from Kentucky to become Arkansas' next head coach before looking at his recruiting track record and recent results on the court.
Clark is ‘just getting started’ despite loss to SC
BFA highlights why Iowa’s national championship game loss doesn’t diminish Caitlin Clark’s brilliance on and off the court throughout her collegiate career with the Hawkeyes.
‘Huge win’ for women’s basketball in Elite Eight
The Brother from Another crew breaks down the record-breaking viewership numbers from the women's Elite Eight matchups, which prove that women's basketball is worth the investment.
Bills are reportedly trading Diggs to Texans
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react in live time to the Bills reportedly trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans, and discuss the impact on both Buffalo and Houston next season.
Has Mulkey protected Reese in her career?
Natalie joins Brother from Another to unpack Kim Mulkey's controversial nature in the wake of the L.A. Times and Washington Post stories, specifically in terms of loyalty to players like Angel Reese.
Can Durant be both a GOAT and a journeyman?
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Natalie discuss Kevin Durant being booed in his return to Oklahoma City, and how Warriors fan might react to a Durant return.
Inside Bears intriguing strategy for No. 9 pick
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Bears' "empowering, inclusive" strategy for deciding what to do with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and reveal what they would do.
Is McCarthy’s rise on draft boards deserved?
Michael Holley dives into JJ McCarthy's rise on draft boards and whether he should be picked higher than other QB prospects, and Michael Smith expresses his intrigue for the former Michigan signal caller.
Why to root for ‘circumstantial’ QB Darnold
Michael Smith is on a "crusade" to contextualize QBs performances, so he explains why he believes Sam Darnold can be successful as the starter in Minnesota despite what his career statistics suggest.
Morris giving Falcons new identity next season
Michael Smith explains why he is high on new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, while Michael Holley expresses some of his concerns about Atlanta's potential.