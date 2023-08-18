Watch Now
Games we're excited about for 2023-24 NBA season
The 2023-24 NBA schedule is here, and Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods run through the games they are most excited about, highlighted by Bucks-Knicks, Wizards-Warriors, Nuggets-Suns and more.
Up Next
What is Harden seeking amid stalemate with 76ers?
What is Harden seeking amid stalemate with 76ers?
Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods break down the latest regarding James Harden and the 76ers, pondering what Harden's endgame is and the bigger picture for both sides.
Blazers continue to play hard ball with Lillard
Blazers continue to play hard ball with Lillard
Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods discuss the ongoing stalemate between the Portland Trailblazers and Damian Lillard, offering the best scenario for both sides ahead of the NBA season.
Colts taking correct risk starting Richardson
Colts taking correct risk starting Richardson
Terrika Foster-Brasby likes the Indianapolis Colts naming Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback and believes the lack of sample size shouldn't deter them from seeing what the have in the rookie.
Foster-Brasby: Liberty are Aces’ kryptonite
Foster-Brasby: Liberty are Aces' kryptonite
Terrika Foster-Brasby joins Brother From Another to talk about the New York Liberty getting another win against the otherwise unstoppable Las Vegas Aces and whether the Aces can solve their New York problems.
What is 76ers’ next move after Harden’s comments?
What is 76ers' next move after Harden's comments?
Kelsey Nicole Nelson and "The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard break down James Harden's recent comments regarding Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey and what Philadelphia should do with its disgruntled star.
Ravens and Commanders have heated joint practice
Ravens and Commanders have heated joint practice
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Kelsey Nicole Nelson look at the heated joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders and what it means for both sides.
Is the NBA in-season tournament a good idea?
Is the NBA in-season tournament a good idea?
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the upcoming NBA in-season tournament and why they aren't sold on the idea of it despite the recent success of the play-in tournament.
Is patience the right approach for rookie QBs?
Is patience the right approach for rookie QBs?
Connor Rodgers joins Brother From Another to talk about the approach to developing a rookie quarterback and whether teams should move away from instant judgment to a more patient path.
Rodgers gives Jets an exciting window for fans
Rodgers gives Jets an exciting window for fans
NBC's Connor Rodgers talks about whether the New York Jets have the pieces to live up to the hype being heaped upon them.
WAS concern about Bieniemy’s style ‘confusing’
WAS concern about Bieniemy's style 'confusing'
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard talks about Ron Rivera commenting on the offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's intense coaching style and why people are concerned about a coach that came from a winning program.
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS
The Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders prepare to face each other in joint practices and 'The NFL Chick' Reeta Hubbard expects Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense to get a good test from Washington.