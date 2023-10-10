Watch Now
Is McDaniels holding the Raiders back?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods recap the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, and Moods explains why the Raiders should move on from Josh McDaniels despite the victory.
Moods: Sanders, Colorado need to ‘win with grace’
Liv Moods explains to Michael Holley why Shedeur Sanders and Colorado need to reevaluate the way they handle victories.
Which teams can challenge the Nuggets?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods take a deep dive into Anthony Davis' comments about the Denver Nuggets, and assess the potential threats to a Nuggets repeat.
Is Belichick’s legacy tarnished by 2023 season?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods explain why Bill Belichick's coaching legacy should not be impacted by the lackluster play of his team in 2023, highlighted by Mac Jones' struggles this season.
Cristobal’s decision-making requires hard look
Michael Smith and Michael Holley can't understand Mario Cristobal's decision to run the ball late in the game that cost the Hurricanes the game against Georgia Tech.
Dolphins look scary early in the year
Brother From Another gives props to the track stars on the Miami Dolphins and whether they are among the AFC elite.
Jets and Broncos heading opposite directions
Michael Smith and Michael Holley recap the Jets getting the win against the Broncos and why one team may be trending up and the other.
CIN is AFC North best with healthy Chase, Burrow
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive into the Cincinnati Bengals breaking out of their funk against the Arizona Cardinals and how far they might go if their core group is healthy.
Detroit Lions are built to maul teams
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the Detroit Lions and how they may be the team to spoil a 49ers-Eagles rematch in the NFC Championship game.
Are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?
Michael Smith shouts his praise for the San Francisco 49ers after demolishing the Dallas Cowboys, but Michael Holley wants to throw the brakes on that kind of talk.
Smith: The Bill Belichick era is over
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the New England Patriots and what a hard reset will look like after two horrid games.
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win
Natalie and Zena discuss the Chicago Bears returning to the win column after beating the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, giving credit to Justin Fields' connection with DJ Moore and remembering Dick Butkus.
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Despite a lot of external noise regarding the state of the team, Natalie and Zena discuss why you 'shouldn't sleep on' the Golden State Warriors and the team's chemistry being 'all-in' on the addition of Chris Paul.