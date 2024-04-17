 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
Pod: Rory report, Scottie’s commitment highlight post-Masters news
Thumbnail
Furyk still unsure of Tiger’s role on U.S. Prez Cup team
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Drivers to watch in Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega

Top Clips

nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
nbc_bfa_bucks_240417.jpg
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
nbc_golf_westernintrd2hls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240415.jpg
Pod: Rory report, Scottie’s commitment highlight post-Masters news
Thumbnail
Furyk still unsure of Tiger’s role on U.S. Prez Cup team
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Drivers to watch in Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega

Top Clips

nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
nbc_bfa_bucks_240417.jpg
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
nbc_golf_westernintrd2hls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lakers may not have answers for Jokic, Nuggets

April 17, 2024 11:04 AM
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill agree that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have a nearly impossible task against Nikola Jokic's Nuggets in the NBA playoffs.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_bucks_240417.jpg
11:07
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
Now Playing
mich-for-mpx.jpg
4:42
Michigan football placed on probation, fined
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_heatsixers_240417.jpg
4:36
76ers should be ‘formidable’ vs. Heat in play-in
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_warriors_240417.jpg
17:40
Holley: Warriors dynasty is ‘officially over’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnbadraft_240415.jpg
9:48
Expect ‘growing pains’ for Clark in WNBA
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_southcarolina_240415.jpg
10:52
Why South Carolina deserves increased coverage
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbaplayin_240415.jpg
6:00
NBA play-in tournament is ‘brilliant’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbawestseeds_240415.jpg
7:32
Nuggets loss shakes up race for No. 1 seed in West
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tombradyv2_240415.jpg
11:37
Has Brady ruled out ever playing in the NFL again?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_andrewluck_240415.jpg
10:03
Former Colts QB Luck meant it when he said goodbye
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_playoffpicture_240410.jpg
10:13
Wolves, Nuggets lead race for West’s No. 1 seed
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bucksceltics_240410.jpg
8:32
Bucks are a ‘confused’ team heading into playoffs
Now Playing