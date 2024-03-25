Watch Now
Ohtani gambling situation ‘doesn’t smell right’
BFA explains why the developing Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal surrounding his ex-interpreter is a reminder that potential problems with professional sports and betting go “so much deeper.”
Patriots need to draft a QB and ‘figure it out’
BFA evaluates the latest NFL draft buzz surrounding the Commanders and Patriots, zeroing in on why New England's smartest choice could be to draft a QB third overall.
Smith: Williams 1A, Daniels 1B among QB prospects
Michael Smith thinks Jayden Daniels the 1B to Caleb Williams' 1A status among 2024 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, while Michael Holley disagrees in a major way.
Harbaugh’s bias shows in praise for McCarthy
BFA examines Jim Harbaugh's assertion that J.J. McCarthy is the best QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting why we shouldn't be surprised by his praise for the former Michigan standout.
Did Deion overstep with Shedeur, Hunter remarks?
Michael Smith shares why he doesn't mind Deion Sanders' comments "calling his shot" for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's 2025 NFL Draft landing spots, while Michael Holley would like to hear from Shedeur himself.
NFL owners approve ban on ‘awful’ hip-drop tackle
Michael Holley and Michael Smith agree NFL owners made the right call by approving a ban on the controversial hip-drop tackling technique.
Titans GM Carthon deserves credit for Sneed trade
From acquiring L'Jarius Sneed from the Chiefs to signing Tony Pollard, Brother From Another says Titans GM Ran Carthon deserves praise for his strong additions to Tennessee's roster.
Mulkey’s WaPo remarks raise further questions
Brother From Another weighs in on Kim Mulkey’s comments about an upcoming Washington Post column about her, explaining why the tirade did the opposite of what she tried to accomplish.
Holley: McCarthy is ‘a major projection’
J.J. McCarthy may go top-five in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Michael Holley questions if the Michigan QB has shown enough as a prospect to feel good about taking that chance.
Is LeBron right about Iverson, Curry’s influence?
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Natalie debate the different ways that the NBA’s greatest players have influenced basketball culture. and the game itself
The Harrison Jr. mystery continues
After Marvin Harrison Jr. decided not to work out at Ohio State’s pro day, Michael Holley and Michael Smith analyze the shifting dynamics at the top of the wide receiver class in the NFL draft.
Does Fields have case as best running QB ever?
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Natalie dive into the comments section to discuss the reaction to Smith’s take that Justin Fields is the best running QB he has seen.