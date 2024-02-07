Watch Now
The real reason Atlanta didn't hire Belichick
Former NFL executive and author Michael Lombardi joins Brother From Another to detail why the Atlanta Falcons passed on Bill Belichick and his new book, "Football Done Right."
Moon would love to play in this era of the NFL
NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon joins Brother From Another to compare his quarterback era to today, the NFL Alumni expanding business minds and more.
Will Purdy silence doubters with Super Bowl win?
Liv Moods joins Michael Holley live at the Super Bowl LVIII to talk about whether Brock Purdy is an elite quarterback, the difference in coaching between the Chiefs and 49ers, and more.
Achane explains why his game goes beyond speed
Michael Holley chats with Dolphins' electric RB De'Von Achane about his sensational rookie year in Miami, how he developed relationships with teammates and what he's looking forward to next year.
Brown previews ‘chess match’ between 49ers, Chiefs
Michael Holley welcomes broadcaster James Brown to Brother From Another where the longtime sportscaster looks ahead to hosting his record-setting 12th Super Bowl and what he expects from the Chiefs and 49ers.
NFL Media must answer for lack of Black staff
Michael Holley and Mike Jones talk about NFL Media coming under fire again for a lack of Black staff, the league’s progress on revenue and overseas contests, storylines for Super Bowl LVIII and more.
Simms knows Mahomes won’t be fazed by Super Bowl
Chris Simms joins Michael Holley to discuss the nostalgia of the Super Bowl, the astounding greatness of Patrick Mahomes so early in his career and Eli Manning’s unique humor.
Dimitroff sees big-game pressure on Shanahan
Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff joins Michael Holley to discuss why there’s a lot of pressure on Kyle Shanahan in Super Bowl LVIII and the analytics behind drafting quarterbacks high.
Kelce relishing bright lights of the Super Bowl
Michael Holley, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss how Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs know what they need to do to get in the right mindset for Super Bowl LVIII.
How surprising is it that Belichick was not hired?
Michael Holley, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. give their reasons for why Bill Belichick was not hired during the 2024 head coaching cycle and break down why some teams hired the coaches they did.
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. join Brother From Another to preview Super Bowl LVIII and discuss if the Kansas City Chiefs should be considered a dynasty if they win their third title with Patrick Mahomes.
Will distractions get to Mahomes during SB?
Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman join Michael Holley to discuss how Patrick Mahomes' approach to the Super Bowl might change given his father's recent arrest and how the "toxic" Brock Purdy conversation can change.