Top News

Colorado University Football and the Dieon Sanders Show
Week 2 CFB Early Line Movement Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
2023 US Open Championships Day 7
Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
American Jourdan Delacruz earns first world weightlifting championships medals

Top Clips

nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate
nbc_bfa_demarcusware_230905.jpg
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs
New_York_Jets_Defense.jpg
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What to make of Gannon's 'uninspiring' speech

September 5, 2023 05:01 PM
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," give their reactions to Cardinals' head coach Jonathan Gannon's "uninspiring" speech to his players.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_demarcusware_230905.jpg
14:46
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs
Now Playing
New_York_Jets_Defense.jpg
7:57
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230905.jpg
19:04
Sanders deserves to talk his talk after TCU upset
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rodgersv2_230901.jpg
6:58
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nebvolleyball_230901.jpg
2:36
Nebraska’s attendance record should be celebrated
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnbaexp_230901.jpg
6:16
Should expansion be a priority for the WNBA?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tennesseenotredame_230901.jpg
5:20
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State huge for HBCUs
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_joeburrow_230901.jpg
5:26
Burrow shouldn’t be ‘put into the fire’ too soon
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sanders_230901.jpg
9:24
How many games will Sanders win at Colorado?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hockenson_230901.jpg
3:42
Hockenson’s historic contract is ‘interesting’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ballard_230901.jpg
7:54
Ballard’s comments on Taylor are ‘disingenuous’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cocogauffv4_230830.jpg
3:10
Gauff right not to back down from umpire
Now Playing