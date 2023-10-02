Watch Now
Wilson's play a 'moral victory' in Jets' loss?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to Zach Wilson's outplaying Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football, despite his New York Jets losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Where do NE, Belichick go after 1-3 start?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith assess where the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick go from here after a 1-3 start, with their dynasty fully in the rearview mirror and the future uncertain.
MIL or BOS the beast of East after Holiday trade?
After the Boston Celtics landed Jrue Holiday, Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate between them and the Milwaukee Bucks as the best team in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
Stroud excelling while Young off to slow start
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Mike Hill heap praise onto C.J. Stroud's excellent start to his NFL career with the Houston Texans while expressing optimism that Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will right the ship.
Coach Prime, CU shouldn’t be immune from criticism
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Mike Hill break down Colorado's loss to USC, in which the Buffaloes' clock management cost them late -- praising Deion Sanders but arguing he's not immune from criticism.
Warriors working to bring WNBA team to Bay Area
Terrika Foster-Brasby and Natalie discuss the Golden State Warriors finalizing an agreement to bring a WNBA team to the Bay Area and what expansion could mean for the league.
How will Sanders and Colorado respond against USC?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Deion Sanders' comments on his detractors and how Colorado can respond on Saturday against Caleb Williams and USC.
Is the WNBA MVP voting process flawed?
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby to discuss the controversial WNBA MVP race between Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas and the varied criteria voters use when picking their MVP.
Takeaways from Lions’ TNF win over Packers
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the Detroit Lions' Week 4 win over the Green Bay Packers and how running back David Montgomery carried Detroit's offense to a road victory.
Lillard’s ‘messy divorce’ with the Trail Blazers
Terrika Foster-Brasby and Natalie break down Chris Haynes' report regarding Damian Lillard's split with the Portland Trail Blazers and how the seven-time All Star was traded to Milwaukee.
Where will Holiday land after being traded?
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to break down which contenders might make a trade for Jrue Holiday after he was recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Evaluating Damian Lillard’s fit with the Bucks
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to analyze Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks and how defense could play a major factor in his fit with the team.