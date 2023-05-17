 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_betfred_round1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 1
nbc_nas_mm_predictionsv2_230629.jpg
Truex, Reddick, Allmendinger are drivers to watch
nbc_cyc_tdf_contenderspreview_230629.jpg
Pogacar, Vinegaard lead Tour de France favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_betfred_round1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 1
nbc_nas_mm_predictionsv2_230629.jpg
Truex, Reddick, Allmendinger are drivers to watch
nbc_cyc_tdf_contenderspreview_230629.jpg
Pogacar, Vinegaard lead Tour de France favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Gardner Minshew

May 17, 2023 12:13 PM
Chris Simms tells Connor Rogers how Gardner Minshew landed No. 34 in the "Buzzworthy Backups" tier of his Top 40 QB Countdown.
Up Next
nbc_simms_pitnonqbs_230614.jpg
5:58
Steelers’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jetsnonqbs_230614.jpg
3:29
Jets’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_titans_230614.jpg
4:48
Titans’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_patriotsnonqbs_230614.jpg
6:45
Patriots’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jaguars_230614.jpg
5:09
Jaguars’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dolphinsnonqbs_230614.jpg
4:51
Dolphins’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_colts_230614.jpg
4:10
Colts’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_texans_230614.jpg
3:11
Texans’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_billsnonqbs_230614.jpg
6:15
Bills’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raiders_230614.jpg
9:18
Raiders’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefs_230614.jpg
8:43
Chiefs’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsnonqbs_230614.jpg
3:44
Browns’ best 21st century non-QBs
Now Playing