Watch Now
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
Mike Florio discusses the lack of control or oversight the NFL has on agents gambling on football games and what it will take for Congress to get involved.
Up Next
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag and answers your questions about what U.S. government oversight of the NFL would look like, NFL players giving fantasy advice, and more.
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
After Michael Rubin's party was investigated for possibly breaking the NFL's gambling policy, Mike Florio discusses the general confusion surrounding the league's relationships with sportsbooks.
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
Mike Florio discusses the lack of control or oversight the NFL has on agents gambling on football games and what it will take for Congress to get involved.
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
Snyder's future after Commanders sale
Mike Florio takes a look at what Dan Snyder may do after he sells the Washington Commanders and whether he'll continue to be in the public eye or fade into wealthy obscurity.
What are the gambling rules for NFL agents?
What are the gambling rules for NFL agents?
Mike Florio points out the role NFL agents could have in gambling and questions what restrictions they have under the league's rules.
Is Belichick or Reid the NFL’s best-ever coach?
Is Belichick or Reid the NFL's best-ever coach?
Mike Florio explains why Andy Reid "may catch" Bill Belichick as the NFL's greatest-ever coach.
Are Rubin’s NFL relationships a cause for concern?
Are Rubin's NFL relationships a cause for concern?
Mike Florio explains why the NFL might have a problem on its hands following Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July party that had NFL players, owners and league personnel in attendance.
Smith advocates for scrapping the Rooney Rule
Smith advocates for scrapping the Rooney Rule
Mike Florio analyzes DeMaurice Smith's law review article for the Yale Journal on Law and Policy advocating for the removal of the Rooney Rule.
Saudi Arabia eyes investments in ‘other sports’
Saudi Arabia eyes investments in 'other sports'
Mike Florio discusses Saudi Arabia's aspirations to invest in more sports, including the possibility of investing in the NFL.