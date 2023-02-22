Skip navigation
Watch Now
'No immediate answer' at QB inexcusable for LV
February 22, 2023 03:45 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline all the Raiders' options to fill their starting QB vacancy and explain why Las Vegas has no excuse to be unprepared come Week 1.
