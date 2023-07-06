Watch Now
What are the gambling rules for NFL agents?
Mike Florio points out the role NFL agents could have in gambling and questions what restrictions they have under the league's rules.
Up Next
What are the gambling rules for NFL agents?
What are the gambling rules for NFL agents?
Mike Florio points out the role NFL agents could have in gambling and questions what restrictions they have under the league's rules.
Is Belichick or Reid the NFL’s best-ever coach?
Is Belichick or Reid the NFL's best-ever coach?
Mike Florio explains why Andy Reid "may catch" Bill Belichick as the NFL's greatest-ever coach.
Are Rubin’s NFL relationships a cause for concern?
Are Rubin's NFL relationships a cause for concern?
Mike Florio explains why the NFL might have a problem on its hands following Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July party that had NFL players, owners and league personnel in attendance.
Smith advocates for scrapping the Rooney Rule
Smith advocates for scrapping the Rooney Rule
Mike Florio analyzes DeMaurice Smith's law review article for the Yale Journal on Law and Policy advocating for the removal of the Rooney Rule.
Saudi Arabia eyes investments in ‘other sports’
Saudi Arabia eyes investments in 'other sports'
Mike Florio discusses Saudi Arabia's aspirations to invest in more sports, including the possibility of investing in the NFL.
PFT Mailbag: Why aren’t Cowboys on Hard Knocks?
PFT Mailbag: Why aren't Cowboys on Hard Knocks?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag and answers your questions, including questions regarding the upcoming season of Hard Knocks, if Sean Payton deserves more credit as a coach than Mike McCarthy, and more.
How will the NFL stop its players from gambling?
How will the NFL stop its players from gambling?
Mike Florio discusses the need for systems that block NFL players from betting in the first place in wake of the recent wave of gambling-related NFL suspensions.
Florio: Belichick, Patriots are victims of success
Florio: Belichick, Patriots are victims of success
Mike Florio discusses the future of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots as he explains how success leads to elevated expectations, which in turn can lead to impatience from fans.
PFT Mailbag: Coaches rewarded to stay below cap?
PFT Mailbag: Coaches rewarded to stay below cap?
Mike Florio dives into your questions into the lack of interest in doing an international game in Canada, the possibility of coaches being incentivized to stay below the salary cap, and more.