Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200

Saturday New Hampshire Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
SRX Stafford 1 Denny Hamlin wins - AtDennyHamlin twitter.jpg
NASCAR drivers dominate as Denny Hamlin wins rain-shortened SRX Thursday Night Thunder at Stafford
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Punter Bryce McFerson, the Wake Forest University commit, was officially honored today as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Bryce McFerson, sophomore punter facing a challenge for a second straight year

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_6seanpaytonv2_230714.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
nbc_pftpm_gruden_230714.jpg
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_winfieldonbradyreturn_230714.jpg
Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200

Saturday New Hampshire Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
SRX Stafford 1 Denny Hamlin wins - AtDennyHamlin twitter.jpg
NASCAR drivers dominate as Denny Hamlin wins rain-shortened SRX Thursday Night Thunder at Stafford
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Punter Bryce McFerson, the Wake Forest University commit, was officially honored today as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Bryce McFerson, sophomore punter facing a challenge for a second straight year

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_6seanpaytonv2_230714.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
nbc_pftpm_gruden_230714.jpg
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_winfieldonbradyreturn_230714.jpg
Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?

July 14, 2023 01:33 PM
Mike Florio analyzes what Quinnen Williams' new contract could mean for NFL defensive tackles and discusses Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about Hard Knocks.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_6seanpaytonv2_230714.jpg
4:06
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gruden_230714.jpg
7:22
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_williamsnewcontract_230714.jpg
4:19
Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_winfieldonbradyreturn_230714.jpg
4:31
Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
3:55
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
5:43
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
8:52
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
8:34
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230712.jpg
5:42
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230712.jpg
18:11
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
Now Playing