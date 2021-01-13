 Skip navigation
Watch Now
NBA Power Rankings: Suns crack the top five
January 13, 2021 02:55 PM
PBT's Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson break down the top five of their first power rankings of 2021, with LeBron and the Lakers on top and the streaking Suns crashing the party.