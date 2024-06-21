 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Ally Ewing has Olympics in sights (again) while dreams dashed for two other Americans
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results

Top Clips

oly24_swm50f_trials_final_240621.jpg
Dressel wins 50m free ‘splash and dash’ at Trials
oly24_atw800_trials_muheat_240621.jpg
Mu finishes third in women’s 800m heat at Trials
oly24_atm400_trials_allheatsv2.jpg
Norman wins 400m heat, Hall submits top time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Ally Ewing has Olympics in sights (again) while dreams dashed for two other Americans
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results

Top Clips

oly24_swm50f_trials_final_240621.jpg
Dressel wins 50m free ‘splash and dash’ at Trials
oly24_atw800_trials_muheat_240621.jpg
Mu finishes third in women’s 800m heat at Trials
oly24_atm400_trials_allheatsv2.jpg
Norman wins 400m heat, Hall submits top time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Little wins 400m heat at U.S. Track & Field Trials

June 21, 2024 07:32 PM
Shamier Little, two-time world silver medalist, won her heat at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 50.13 seconds.