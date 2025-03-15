 Skip navigation
Legge Castroneves.jpg
A fair shot? Cup competitors question NASCAR’s approval process for new drivers to series
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
J.J. Spaun leads Players Championship as winds whip field Saturday at TPC Sawgrass
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass

nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250315.jpg
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12

Legge Castroneves.jpg
A fair shot? Cup competitors question NASCAR’s approval process for new drivers to series
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
J.J. Spaun leads Players Championship as winds whip field Saturday at TPC Sawgrass
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass

nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250315.jpg
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12

Six Nations highlights: France 35, Scotland 16

March 15, 2025 06:59 PM
France saw off a resilient Scotland 35-16 and clinched the Six Nations Championship title on Saturday, scoring four tries to set a tournament record with 30, one more than England in 2001.